Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Decreases By 9.5%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $171.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.08.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

