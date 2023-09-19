Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Decreases By 6.7%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,903,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 5,255,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 267.9 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.72.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.