Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Increases By 7.1%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHIXW remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,524. Gores Holdings IX has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 38.3% in the second quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 152,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 29.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $123,000.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

