Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Decreases By 18.3%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Heidelberg Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidelberg Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

