Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Drops By 7.8%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLKHF remained flat at $74.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

