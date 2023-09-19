Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Declines By 5.2%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.88.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.