SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $12,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,936,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

