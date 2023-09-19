SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 469,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

