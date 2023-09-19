SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. 31,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,917. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

