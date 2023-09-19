Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMSI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.35.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 3.8 %

SMSI stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Get Free Report

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

