Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,219.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,761. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Shares of SNA opened at $260.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.56. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

