Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,620 shares of company stock worth $7,856,761. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $260.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

