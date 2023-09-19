Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $161.45 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,425 shares of company stock worth $113,839,347 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $840,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

