Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,362. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Stories

