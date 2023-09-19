Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,534 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

