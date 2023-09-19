SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 241,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,244. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

