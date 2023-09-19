Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82,060 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spok by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Spok by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spok by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 25.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Spok

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

