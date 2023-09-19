Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.0 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 0.92. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,669,174.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,546 shares of company stock worth $3,302,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

