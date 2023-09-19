STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $45.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $85.58.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,018 shares of company stock worth $3,452,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,102,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $28,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

