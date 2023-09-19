Starname Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $220,474.82 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Starname has a market capitalization of $220,474.82 and $62.04 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars.

