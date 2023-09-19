Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3,940.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,639,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,108,000 after buying an additional 1,598,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. 190,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

