Stifel Nicolaus Trims IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price to $500.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.67.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $450.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,069,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.