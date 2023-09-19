Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWF stock opened at $275.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.