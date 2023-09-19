Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $633.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $667.37 and its 200 day moving average is $593.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.