Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of FTC Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,255% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

FTC Solar Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,068. FTC Solar has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In other news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $38,697.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,720,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

