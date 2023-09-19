StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.36.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABC

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,369,398 shares of company stock valued at $259,124,492. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $737,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.