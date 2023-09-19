StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Trading Down 0.0 %

CCF opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Chase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 3.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

