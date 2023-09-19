StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.59. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

