StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.59. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.