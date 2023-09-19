StockNews.com Downgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,359.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 214,648 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after acquiring an additional 207,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

