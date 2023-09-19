StockNews.com Downgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

