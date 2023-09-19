StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
CLRO stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
