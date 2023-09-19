StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.