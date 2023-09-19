StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PED opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at PEDEVCO
Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.