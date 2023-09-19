StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

