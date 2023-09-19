StockNews.com Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $110.45 on Friday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $97.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,160,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

