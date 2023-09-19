Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 81,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

