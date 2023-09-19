Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,261 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 2.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. 2,148,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

