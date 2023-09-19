Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 184,206 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $46.47.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

