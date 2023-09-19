Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.2% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. 370,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,017. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

