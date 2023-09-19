T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.