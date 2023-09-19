Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.53.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

