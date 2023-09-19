Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.