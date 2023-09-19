Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 62.88% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

