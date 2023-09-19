Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

TSLA stock opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

