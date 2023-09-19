The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $12.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 558,264 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.