The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.23.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl bought 43,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,477.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Koryl purchased 43,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,477.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $104,020.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,064,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 436.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in RealReal by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

