The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $625.89 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $625.89 million and approximately $30.84 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,064,931,926 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

