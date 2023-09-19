The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Southern were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $78.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

