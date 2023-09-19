Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $507.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $540.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

