THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 89

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 87 ($1.08) to GBX 89 ($1.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on THG from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. THG has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$0.69.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

