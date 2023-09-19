Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,802 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 0.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 90,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $317,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. 159,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,117. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

