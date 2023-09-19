TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $3.86 (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.86 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TKO traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $104.63. 41,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,987. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.14.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

